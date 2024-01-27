Video: Brighton star scores potential goal of the round with FA Cup stunner

Brighton are drawing with Sheffield United 2-2 at halftime of their FA Cup fourth-round clash and the best goal came courtesy of Facundo Buonanotte.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring after 14 minutes when he received a pass from Evan Ferguson before skipping past a Sheffield star and hitting a stunning strike from outside the box.

The goal will be a contender for goal of the round as the Argentina star moves to two goals for the season.

???????? GOAL | Brighton 1-0 Sheffield | Buonanotte WHAT A FANTASTIC GOAL FROM BUONANOTTE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/PTZYwGXddK — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) January 27, 2024

Pictures from Viaplay.