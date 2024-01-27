Video: Dan Burn doubles the lead for Newcastle against his former club

Dan Burn has scored against Fulham to give Newcastle a comfortable 2-0 lead. 

This goal came against the run of play as well. The visitors win a corner which is whipped in deep by Kieran Trippier.

Botman meets the corner with a thumping header but it is saved by the Fulham keeper, but could not hold on to it, as Burn lashes onto the loose ball and smashes it home from close range.

