Video: Luton Town knock Everton out of the FA Cup with a winner in the 97th minute

Luton Town have knocked Everton out of the FA Cup with a winner in the last minute of the game.

Luton took the lead through a Mykolenko own goal in the 39th minute. But Everton were back in the game as Jack Harrison equalised for the home side ten minutes into the second half.

And it looked like the two teams will have to settle for a replay when Luton Town came up with a 97th minute winner.

The goal came from a corner, which was slotted in by Cauley Woodrow.

Watch the goal below: