Man United ace, Marcus Rashford, could be in hot water again after he was allegedly filmed in an Irish nightclub on Wednesday before missing training on Friday.

The Daily Mail note that the striker was at Thompsons Garage club, and a voice can be heard on a video circulating on social media saying that “you’ll get him into trouble” as the person identified as Rashford – despite having his face covered the entire time – walks down the steps and into the club.

It’s subsequently alleged Rashford had fallen ill after dinner in Belfast and that was the reason why he had to postpone his flight home, however, this latest alleged misdemeanour does him no favours whatsoever.