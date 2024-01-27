Video: Sean Longstaff gives Newcastle the lead against Fulham in the FA Cup

Newcastle took the lead against Fulham in the 39th minute thanks to a great strike from Sean Longstaff.

The goal came from a short corner, with the ball passed to Trippier, who delivered a deep cross inside the box.

Burn successfully kept the ball in play with a header into the center, but Fulham players struggled to clear it.

Eventually, the ball took a deflection off Bruno Guimaraes’ arm, setting up nicely for Longstaff, who emphatically finished it.

There was a VAR review for handball and while the ball certainly hit the Newcastle midfielder’s hands, it was deemed unintentional and the goal was given.

