Video: Sean Longstaff gives Newcastle the lead against Fulham in the FA Cup

Sean Longstaff gives Newcastle the lead against Fulham in the FA Cup

Newcastle took the lead against Fulham in the 39th minute thanks to a great strike from Sean Longstaff. 

The goal came from a short corner, with the ball passed to Trippier, who delivered a deep cross inside the box.

Burn successfully kept the ball in play with a header into the center, but Fulham players struggled to clear it.

Eventually, the ball took a deflection off Bruno Guimaraes’ arm, setting up nicely for Longstaff, who emphatically finished it.

There was a VAR review for handball and while the ball certainly hit the Newcastle midfielder’s hands, it was deemed unintentional and the goal was given.

