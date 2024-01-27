Earlier this week, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggested that West Ham are considering signings in the full-back position, despite their previous focus on acquiring a new midfielder like Kalvin Phillips.

Despite the expensive nature of securing Phillips on loan from Manchester City, with reports indicating that West Ham have made him their highest-paid player and will cover his entire wage packet, the Hammers are still keen on making more transfer dealings this window.

With the potential addition of FC Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman and reported interest in Al-Ittihad winger Jota, the prospect of further arrivals after them may seem ambitious at first glance.

The need for a new full-back could be pressing, particularly given that players like Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are set to be out of contract at the conclusion of this Premier League season.

Leif Davis has been outstanding in the Championship this season for Ipswich Town. The 24-year-old has started 25 out of their 28 league matches, providing 10 assists and emerging as one of their top performers.

According to Dean Jones, West Ham are considering a move for Leif Davis as they seek to secure a new full-back signing promptly.

“The Leif Davis interest is real from West Ham, they have definitely looked into it,” said Jones.

“They want to sign a full-back here and now, but they want to sign another full-back who has value here and now, and I don’t think Davis is that guy right now.”