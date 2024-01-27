Sporting CP manager, Ruben Amorim, is being considered as a possible successor to Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Klopp recently announced his decision to step down from his position as Reds boss at the end of the season, after having led the club since October 2015 and securing seven major trophies during his tenure at Anfield.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Ruben Amorim has now become a target for Liverpool to succeed Klopp. The report suggests that the Reds are eyeing the 39-year-old as a potential candidate to take over as the club’s next manager.

According to the report, for Liverpool to secure the services of Amorim, they would need to pay €20 million (£17 million) to bring him to the Anfield dugout.

Amorim embarked on his coaching journey with Portuguese top-flight club Casa Pia in 2018. Prior to that, he had a successful playing career in Portugal, making over 150 appearances for Benfica before retiring in 2017.

Following his stint at Casa Pia, Amorim joined Braga as the manager of their ‘B’ team before transitioning to the role of senior team head coach in 2019. His success at Braga led to his appointment as the head coach of Sporting in March 2020.

During his tenure at Sporting, which spans nearly four years, Amorim clinched the Portuguese top-division title in his inaugural full season in 2020/21. Additionally, he has steered Sporting to a second and fourth-place finish in the subsequent seasons, securing Champions League qualification twice in total.

Sporting currently leads Liga Portugal after 18 games, holding a one-point advantage over Benfica. Amorim’s impressive track record with Sporting, coupled with their current form, has sparked speculation linking him to the potential vacancy at Liverpool following Klopp’s departure at the end of the season.