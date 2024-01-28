£70m Man United star wants to stay and win more trophies despite Saudi links

Saudi Arabian clubs have shown big interest in Man United star Casemiro in recent months but the Brazilian has stated that he wants to stay and win more trophies at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old joined United in the summer of 2022 as part of a £70m deal with Real Madrid. The midfielder played a crucial role in helping the Red Devils finish in the top four last season, as well as delivering the Carabao Cup.

Many reports have linked Casemiro with a move to Saudi Arabia in 2024 but according to the Mirror, the Brazil star wants to stay in England.

The report says that the veteran star has quashed talk of him heading for the Manchester United exit door by insisting he wants to bring more trophies to Old Trafford.

? Casemiro has quashed talk of him heading for the Manchester United exit – insisting he wants to bring more trophies to Old Trafford. (Source: Sunday Mirror) pic.twitter.com/mEYlNwDzB4 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 28, 2024

Casemiro has a contract at Man United until 2026 but the Premier League club would be open to letting the midfield star go at the right price.

Saudi Arabian clubs will likely test Manchester United’s resolve this summer with big bids and in the end, the Brazilian may be forced to leave the Premier League club as Erik ten Hag looks to build a team spearheaded by the club’s newest owners.