Alasdair Gold reveals the reason why Antonio Nusa snubbed Tottenham for Brentford

Brentford surprised Tottenham today by hijacking their move for Antonio Nusa right from under their noses in the last minute.

The Club Brugge wonder kid was strongly linked with a move to Spurs since a week, with multiple reports claiming that the North London club were close to completing the deal.

It was reported that the talks with Club Brugge were at an advanced stage, and Nusa had reportedly even verbally agreed to personal terms with Spurs.

However, in the early hours of Sunday, news broke that Premier League rivals Brentford had successfully hijacked the move for Nusa, and the player was en route to England to finalise the deal.

Alasdair Gold has now shed light on the reason why Nusa opted for Brentford over Spurs.

According to Gold, the significant factor influencing the player’s decision was the “guaranteed regular starts” promised to him by Brentford. Spurs, given the quality in their current attacking squad, couldn’t offer such assurances to the talented youngster.

Which is why, he goes on to explain, that the player’s camp felt that a move to a bigger club like Spurs would be too big a step in his development at the moment.

In an update on X, Gold stated:

“Understand Antonio Nusa chose Brentford because he was guaranteed regular starts there. Spurs held talks but for a raw but talented teenager not starting regularly for Club Brugge yet, they couldn’t offer such guarantees for next season with their current squad.”

“The player and his camp also felt that moving to one of the bigger clubs was too big a step in his development at this point. Very talented youngster though and should reach that level.”

“While it’s never great to see a talented young player go elsewhere, has to be some credit going the way of him and his representatives for thinking about progression and development rather than leaping at the biggest move. That’s not always the way with young players.”