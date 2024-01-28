Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Arsenal star’s transfer links with two La Liga clubs

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has denied the recent links between Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and La Liga duo Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

The Ghana international has been a key player for the Gunners in the last few years, though it’s also fair to say he’s been a little unreliable due to numerous problems with injuries, particularly this season as he’s been limited to just five appearances in all competitions so far.

So while Arsenal probably won’t want to lose Partey if they can keep him fit, the reality is that it might be worth considering offers for him if the money’s right, though Romano has played down links with a move back to Spain for the moment.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his column in the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that there is not currently any interest from Partey’s old club Atletico Madrid, nor from Real Sociedad.

Romano also explained that the main interest in Partey came from Saudi clubs in the summer, but nothing looked likely for this January.

“Despite what’s being reported by some sources in Spain, I’m not aware of anything happening right now with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey,” Romano said.

“Atletico Madrid are not interested, and Real Sociedad are not looking into it now – there’s nothing at the moment.

“Saudi clubs wanted him last June but Arsenal decided to keep him, so let’s see what’s going to be the strategy in the next few months, but for January, it looks very quiet.”