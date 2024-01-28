Aston Villa reportedly now fear missing out on the transfer of Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers as it looks like West Ham United are going to hijack the deal.

Rodgers has shone in the Championship and looks like he’s ready to make the step up to playing in the Premier League, with Villa and West Ham among the teams linked with him.

It looked for some time that Villa were leading the race for Rogers’ signature, but reports now claim there is genuine concern inside Villa Park that he could end up at the London Stadium instead.

It’s anticipated that there could also be other bids for the 21-year-old before the end of the January transfer window.

West Ham recently signed Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City and it will be interesting to see if they manage to get more names through the door before the end of the month.