Worry for Arsenal as Barcelona have already spoken to agents of managerial candidates

Barcelona manager Xavi has announced he will be leaving his position at the end of the season, and it seems this could be bad news for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta is one of the names on their list to replace him.

Arteta has done tremendous work at Arsenal and makes sense as one of the big names Barca will be looking at, with Gerard Romero reporting that the Catalans’ director Deco has already spoken to some agents of potential candidates.

Additional information and translation from the Metro states that Arteta has been considered by Barcelona before, and the Spanish tactician’s stock will only have risen since then.

Gunners fans will hope Arteta commits his future, but it could be a bit of a worry for the club that his current deal only runs until 2025.

Could Mikel Arteta replace Xavi at Barcelona?
Arsenal were nowhere near being title challengers before Arteta took over and made them more competitive again, and it may be that Barca will feel he could be the ideal candidate to come in and provide their club with a new spark after this difficult season.

One imagines there’ll be other names on their list as well, though, so that might benefit Arsenal as there will surely be more readily available options.

