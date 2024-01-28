Chelsea could look to raid London rivals for 26-year-old defender

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

The 26-year-old left-back has established himself as a key player for Fulham and his performances have been quite impressive in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign him at the end of the season. Marc Cucurella has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining Chelsea in a big-money move from Brighton and Hove Albion. The Blues could look to replace him in the coming months and Robinson would be a quality alternative.

The United States international could battle it out with Ben Chilwell for the starting spot at Stamford Bridge next season. Journalist Sami Mokbel has confirmed Chelsea’s interest in the player in a podcast with SPTC.

A move to Chelsea would be a step up in the United States international’s career and he will look to compete at the highest level with them. The Blues have the resources to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and they have a talented squad at their disposal. The opportunity to join them will be an attractive proposition for him and he would get to work with a top class manager like Mauricio Pochettino as well.

The 26-year-old defender has a contract with Fulham until the summer of 2028 and the London club will not want to lose him cheaply. Chelsea might have to pay a premium in order to secure his services in the summer.