Chelsea wonderkid hailed as “beastly talent” who can win Ballon d’Or in next few years

Chelsea wonderkid Kendry Paez has been tipped for a huge future in the game by his agent Manuel Sierra, who believes the teenager can win the Ballon d’Or in around six years.

Paez has a deal in place to join Chelsea in 2025, and it’s fair to say it looks like the Blues have done well to see off competition for the signature of this 16-year-old midfielder who looks to have the world at his feet.

Already a senior Ecuador international, Paez looks like perhaps the most exciting player in the world for his age group, along with Brazilian talents Endrick and Estevao Willian.

Chelsea fans will be excited about what Paez can go on to achieve once he moves to Stamford Bridge, with the player’s agent setting very high expectations for his career in the coming years.

Speaking to Spanish publication AS, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Sierra made it clear he’s never seen a young talent quite like Paez, who looks to have it in him to be a Ballon d’Or winner before the end of this decade.

“I don’t know if we are going to have such a beastly talent in my life again like Kendry Paez,” Sierra said.

“He is a guy who can be, for me, if not Ballon d’Or, be very close to being Ballon d’Or in the next, six, seven or eight years.

“I think he can be one of the greats in the world. He has it all. He is a guy who is super prepared for success.”