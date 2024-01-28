Chelsea closely monitoring Ligue 1 star as potential transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Lille striker Jonathan David as a potential transfer target after his fine form in Ligue 1.

According to French source Telefoot, a number of clubs are considering David as an option in the transfer market, with the Canada international certainly looking like he could be a strong option to provide the Blues with an upgrade on misfiring forwards Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja.

It’s been a challenging season for Chelsea, who are not the force they once were and whose main issues seem to be in front of goal, with the club lacking a clinical finisher in their ranks after the recent struggles of other big names such as Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Timo Werner in the last few years.

David could be just what Chelsea need, and French football expert Jonathan Johnson recently spoke to CaughtOffside about the 24-year-old’s future possibly being in England.

“Jonathan David’s form has picked up again after a bit of a dip, and my understanding is he’s still someone who’s very much on the radar of a number of top clubs across Europe, Premier League clubs included,” Johnson said.

“It’s funny, something I’ve observed before is that David seems to come into form just in time for the transfer window – there’s so often this cycle where clubs start to show an interest in him and his price goes up, and to be honest his price tag at the beginning was probably too high, just after he helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title.

“It’s been difficult for clubs to meet the asking price set by Lille, though they were probably more realistic with it last summer. We’re probably now getting close to seeing David leave Lille in the next six months or so. I don’t think it will be this month, though, I don’t think Lille will let any of their star players leave in the middle of the season.”