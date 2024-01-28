Exclusive: Chelsea “open” to selling or loaning star in coming days, says transfer expert

Chelsea are open to letting Trevoh Chalobah leave the club before the end of the January transfer window, either on loan or in a permanent sale.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, who spoke about the situation to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Chalobah hasn’t managed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Chelsea, despite initially looking promising when he made the step up from the Blues’ academy into the senior side.

It now surely makes sense for all parties involved if the 24-year-old moves on as soon as possible, though Romano has suggested the final decision will be with the player, and nothing seems particularly close as things stand.

It seems this is one to keep “open” for the final days of the transfer window, according to Romano, but it’s not yet clear or concrete if Chalobah will leave, or where he’ll end up if he does.

Romano said: “With Trevoh Chalobah, Chelsea are open to both a permanent sale or a loan deal but it depends on Chalobah.

“I’d keep the situation open for the final days of the transfer window, but at the moment nothing is close yet as it’s Chalobah who has to decide what’s the best step for him, and Chelsea are open to that.”