Confirmed Liverpool team news vs Norwich: Klopp makes five changes to Reds side

Liverpool host Norwich City in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Anfield on Sunday afternoon as the Reds look to continue their push towards a quadruple this season.

The Merseyside club was rocked on Friday by the news that Jurgen Klopp will be leaving at the end of this season and Anfield will very likely give the German a huge reception ahead of Sunday’s game.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Fulham in the Carabao Cup midweek and the result was good enough to see them go through to the final at the end of February.

For the Norwich match, Klopp was expected to make several changes and the German coach has done exactly that.

The Reds have swapped out five players for their FA Cup tie with Kelleher, Van Dijk, Mac Allister, Elliott and Diaz being replaced by Alisson, Konate, Jones, McConnell and Jota.

? Team news is in! Here’s how we line up to take on Norwich in the #EmiratesFACup ?? #LIVNOR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 28, 2024

As for Norwich, the Canaries were also in action midweek and were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United in the league. The result leaves David Wagner’s side ninth in the Championship table and they will be looking to get over that result by creating a huge shock at Anfield today.

The German coach has followed his friend in the opposite dugout by making six changes from the Leeds defeat and will be hoping it will be enough to advance to the next round.