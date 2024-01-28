Former Aston Villa scout Bryan King suggests that manager Unai Emery might not have been very happy with Leander Dendoncker’s performances this season.

Dendoncker recently moved to Serie A champions Napoli on loan for the remainder of the season, and King believes that the Belgian midfielder failed to impress Emery during his time at Villa.

Despite making eight league appearances for Villa, Dendoncker started only one match, scoring one goal.

Speaking to Villa News, King said:

“I think it will be a straightforward deal with Dendoncker. He’s on big money, and obviously Emery doesn’t like him, or he’s not happy with him.

“He’s got the chance to get him up to Napoli, a good club, a big club. And it opens the door for Tim Iroegbunam. He’s 20, coming up through the academy.

“Apparently he is going to fill the hole Dendoncker has left for the European matches, that is a thought for Aston Villa.”

Tim Iroegbunam, originally from the West Brom academy, joined Villa in 2021 at the age of 18.

He is highly rated at the club and has already appeared on the bench eight times this season, even making a substitute appearance against Manchester United.

After spending a season on loan at Queens Park Rangers last year, where he made 32 appearances and scored one goal, it is now suggested that Emery is ready to provide him with the opportunity to fill the void left by Dendoncker in the squad.