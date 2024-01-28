FA Cup fifth-round draw: champions Man City get Premier League opposition

The FA Cup fifth-round draw has taken place with some big ties emerging in the next round of football’s oldest competition.

The story of the fourth round was undoubtedly semi-professional football club Maidstone United defeating Championship side Ipswich Town 2-1 and the cup underdogs would have been hoping for a huge club to play in the next chapter of their story. They will travel to either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry next which should be a good day out for their fans.

The biggest tie saw Man City defeat Tottenham on Friday night and the defending champions will play Luton Town in the next round.

The biggest draw could possibly be Wrexham vs Newcastle if the League Two side can get passed Blackburn Rovers on Monday night. With the Hollywood story potentially writing an incredible chapter by knocking out the Premier League big boys.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full:

Blackburn Rovers/Wrexham vs Newcastle

Chelsea/Aston Villa vs Leeds/Plymouth Argyle

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Liverpool/Norwich vs Watford/Southampton

Bristol City/Nottingham Forest vs Newport/Man United

Wolves vs Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday/Coventry vs Maidstone United

Luton Town vs Man City