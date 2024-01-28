“He can do much more” – Leicester City manager not satisfied with attacker despite goal-scoring performance

Yunus Akgun got off the mark for Leicester City with a brilliant goal during their FA Cup win against Birmingham.

The loanee found the net for Leicester, scoring the second goal in their 3-0 win over Birmingham to advance to the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Get Your Tickets for Liverpool vs. Chelsea!

This marked his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Turkish giants Galatasaray in the summer transfer window.

Despite his performance and goal, Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca was not satisfied as he claimed that he expects more from the player.

Maresca commented after the win (via Leicestershire Live):

“I know Yunus very well and he’s not doing what we expected from him.”

“He can do much more. He can do for 95 minutes what he did in the second half.

“So we expect much more. But at the same time, he has been injured for a long time, he came here from a different country, he needs to adapt. We are very happy in terms of he is improving, but he can do much, much, much more.”

The 23-year-old Turkish winger has made 17 appearances for the Foxes across all competitions this season, scoring only one and assisting three.

For his parent club, the versatile attacker has made 61 appearances, scoring 6 goals and assisting another 8.

His best performances came during his loan spell at Adana Demirspor where he spent two seasons on loan from Galatasaray between 2020 and 2022. In 70 appearances, he scored 16 and assisted 20 across all competitions.

Despite his potential, consistent performances will be crucial for him to fulfill his promise.