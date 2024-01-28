‘It’s always a compliment’ – Kieran Trippier opens up on Bayern move

Kieran Trippier has commented on Bayern Munich’s interest in him but reaffirmed that his commitment is to Newcastle.

The English defender has been the backbone of Eddie Howe’s side after he took over from Steve Bruce at the club.

Arriving from Atletico Madrid two years ago for just £12 million, Trippier has been not just one of Newcastle’s best players but one of the best in his position in the entire league since.

Despite his form taking an unexpected dip over the past few months, the 33-year-old is still an incredible asset with Bayern Munich also big admirers of his.

The Bundesliga champions had a recent bid for the defender rejected with Howe not keen to lose the right back.

Speaking after his side’s FA Cup win against Fulham, Trippier stated that he was flattered by the interest but his future lies in Newcastle.

‘It’s always a compliment when a team like Bayern come in for you, but I want to make history with the club, win a trophy and help the club grow for as long as possible.’ He said via the Daily Mail.

‘I hope everybody knows my commitment to this club. It has not changed since I first arrived.’