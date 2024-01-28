Journalist says it is impossible for Pep Guardiola and another coach to return to Barcelona

Barcelona fans learned this weekend that their manager Xavi will be stepping away from the role at the end of this season.

The Barca legend brought the Catalan club success last season by winning La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana, however, this campaign has not gone to plan.

The La Liga giants are not playing good football and it looks very likely that they will go trophyless this season, which has led to Xavi stepping down.

There have been several names linked to the Barcelona job in the last 24 hours but according to Fernando Polo, the return of either Pep Guardiola or Luis Enrique is viewed as impossible to make happen.

? A return to Barcelona for Pep Guardiola or Luis Enrique is almost IMPOSSIBLE. It won't happen. (Source: @FFPolo) pic.twitter.com/HSLRP0SbKe — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 28, 2024

Barcelona has huge financial issues which will prevent them from offering either coach a big salary. This will also prevent a new coach from turning their problems around and it is a factor that has affected Xavi.

Both managers are also under contract with clubs that have more resources and are in a stronger position than Barcelona to challenge for trophies such as the Champions League.

It is no secret that Guardiola is a huge Barcelona fan but the Man City boss recently said that the job drained him while he was there, therefore, it is highly doubtful that he will return in the near future.