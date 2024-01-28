Jurgen Klopp came close to quitting Liverpool midway last season but was convinced by wife Ulla to stay on

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly came close to quitting midway through last season, as revealed by a report from The Times.

The German manager, feeling the weight of fatigue and witnessing Liverpool’s struggles, contemplated stepping down when the team had won only 9 out of 20 games and had been eliminated from the FA Cup in the 4th round. The team was burnt out with the relentless schedule and needed a rebuild if they were to return to their previous levels.

However, it was his wife, Ulla, who played a key role in changing his decision and convincing him to stay.

Klopp not only decided to continue but also undertook a significant rebuild in the summer, particularly focusing on strengthening the midfield.

Ulla has consistently been an influential figure in Klopp’s life. Initially, it was because of her that he chose to extend his contract at Liverpool.

Klopp had first announced his intention to leave the Reds when his contract expired in 2024, but he later signed an extension until 2026.

Reflecting on this decision, Klopp admitted Ulla’s central role in convincing him to extend his deal.

He stated (via Daily Mail):

‘Why? Is now the question. Because Ulla wants to stay and as a good husband what are you doing when your wife wants to stay? You are staying.’

‘The most important contract in my life I signed is the one with Ulla.

Ulla has become a beloved figure at the club

As part of the rebuild, Liverpool let go of players like Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Oxlade-Chamberlain, while bringing in new faces such as Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Wataru Endo.

Since the rebuild, Liverpool have returned to their best form, currently leading the league table, reaching the finals of the League Cup, progressing to the Europa League Round of 16, and qualifying to the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Despite the team’s resurgence, Klopp made a surprising announcement earlier this week, confirming his departure from the club at the end of the season.

After achieving remarkable success during his nine years in charge, winning numerous trophies, Klopp leaves as one of the biggest icons in the club’s history.