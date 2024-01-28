Championship expert Don Goodman believes Leeds United should consider selling Wilfried Gnonto if they receive a reasonable offer is made before the January transfer window shuts.

There was interest from Everton for him last summer, who even made a bid for him which was ultimately rejected by Leeds who were holding out for £30m.

It was suggested that they would return with a bid in the January transfer window but since then the Merseyside club has been charged for financial breaches which has resulted in a 10 point deduction already.

Another club that has been linked with Gnonto recently is West Ham. And Goodman believes Leeds should consider a sale.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, he said:

“I’d be surprised if any Premier League club was willing to pay the same amount for him as last summer,”

“If I’m Leeds, based on the fact he’s hardly played, and therefore you’ve proved you can win games without him, as long as they got something decent – whatever that may be, £20m, £25m – then I’d be interested in moving him on.

“Maybe that could then fund some additions for Leeds United, so I certainly wouldn’t have any qualms.

“Last season he was brilliant in the Premier League in an underperforming side – a real handful. At the same time, he hasn’t been able to get in the Leeds side this season.

“He knows he needs to be playing football, especially with his international aspirations. He will not be able to play for Italy if he’s just coming off the bench for Leeds in the Championship – that just won’t happen.

“So I’m sure him and his agent will be keen to get back to the Premier League, and to get to a team where he will get some minutes.”

Gnonto was on the verge of leaving the club back in summer and even tried to force a move by refusing to play in three games, which sparked anger among the club’s fans.

It was reported that Freiburg were interested in signing him and the player had even agreed personal terms with the club. However, Leeds United did not sanction his departure, setting a price that exceeded his valuation.

Leeds United currently sit 4th in the Championship, just two points behind 2nd place Ipswich Town as they fight to win back promotion to the Premier League under Daniel Farke.