Versatile ace set for Leicester City medical on Monday

Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi is reportedly set to have his medical test with Leicester City tomorrow as a transfer edges ever closer to completion.

The Italian has been linked with the Foxes and reliable reports now state that tomorrow looks like an important day on the deal.

Sensi looks like a smart signing for Leicester and fans will hope he can have a positive impact as they chase promotion to the Premier League this season.

Sensi seems just the kind of player who could help take LCFC to the next level in the Championship this term and then be a hit for them in the top flight next year as well.

According to Football Italia, Leicester are set to pay €3m for Sensi, who could get the chance to make one final appearance for Inter today.

