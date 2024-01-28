Liverpool are looking to offer Trent Alexander-Arnold a new contract.

According to Graeme Bailey via HITC, Liverpool have opened talks with the 25-year-old England international’s camp regarding a contract extension and they have made it their priority to tie him down to a new deal. The report adds that Liverpool are confident of finalising an agreement.

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League and the 25-year-old is an indispensable asset for the club. It is no surprise that Liverpool are keen on tying him down to a new contract. It will be interesting to see if all parties can secure an agreement quickly.

Alexander-Arnold has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and the Reds will not want to lose him any time soon. They will need to keep their best players at the club if they want to fight for major trophies consistently.

Apart from his defensive qualities, Alexander-Arnold has established himself as an influential figure in the team with his passing, vision and creativity. The right back has picked up nine assists across all competitions this season and only Darwin Nunez has created more goals than him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season. It remains to be seen how his decision affects the future of the key players.

Alexander-Arnold might decide to wait and see the direction the club is heading in after the departure of Klopp, before committing his long-term future to the club.