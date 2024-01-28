Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals “tension” in training between Man Utd loanee and new teammates

Fabrizio Romano has provided exclusive insight into the situation involving Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri on loan at Sevilla.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that there had been some tension between Hannibal and some of his new teammates in training, and that has led to the Tunisia international finding himself out of the club’s first-team squad.

This is not what Man Utd fans will have wanted to hear about from Hannibal, who has long looked like an exciting young talent, and who could surely have benefited from this loan spell in La Liga.

Things seem to have got off to the worst possible start for the 21-year-old, though, and that doesn’t bode well for his long-term future at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if Hannibal can recover from this, with Romano suggesting that there have been talks to resolve the situation now.

Romano said: “Things have not got off to a great start for Hannibal Mejbri at Sevilla, but what’s really going on with the Manchester United loanee and manager Quique?

“My understanding is that it is not a specific incident. There was some tension in training between some players and Hannibal too, but everything has been clarified and Hannibal spoke directly to the manager to keep the situation quiet.

“It’s all good now, though it’s obviously in not easy in general at Sevilla because their season has been horrible. They remain just a point above the relegation zone in La Liga.”