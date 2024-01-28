Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Michael Olise’s situation amid transfer rumours linking him strongly with Manchester United again ahead of the summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his column in the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Man Utd and Olise have not decided anything yet, with January looking too early to tell what could happen with the highly-rated young Frenchman.

However, Romano did also admit that he expected it would be likely for Olise to leave Crystal Palace for a bigger club in the summer, even if the precise destination was not yet set in stone.

“Also on Manchester United, despite reports that he would favour a move to Old Trafford there is still nothing decided for Michael Olise, at all,” Romano said.

“Nothing will be decided now, it’s way too early. He’s always in the rumours because there are good chances for him to leave Crystal Palace in the summer and I can definitely see Olise joining a top club. Still, the decision will come later, it’s too early now.”

Red Devils fans would surely love to see a talent like Olise joining them after his fine form in the Premier League in recent times, with the 22-year-old surely an upgrade on the struggling Antony.

MUFC need to improve their record in the transfer market after so many big-name flops in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, and a ready-made proven Premier League player like Olise looks like a good place to start.