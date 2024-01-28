Marcus Rashford out of the squad to face Newport with suggestions of disciplinary action from ten Hag

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been omitted from the squad for their FA Cup match against Newport, as confirmed by the club in a statement.

The announcement clarified that Rashford is currently unwell and, therefore, unable to participate in the game.

The statement read (via The Sun):

“Marcus Rashford not well enough to be in the squad for Newport following illness; he has stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers.”

Buy Carabao Cup Final Tickets Here!

However, there are indications that this exclusion might be a disciplinary measure, fuelled by reports suggesting that the England striker missed Friday’s training session due to a night out at a nightclub in Belfast on Thursday.

According to The Sun, Rashford was in Northern Ireland as part of a club-approved day off on Wednesday. Subsequently, he was spotted at Thompsons on Thursday and flew back home via a private jet the following morning.

Manchester United say Marcus Rashford is "not well enough" to be in the squad for Newport in the FA Cup following illness. Rashford has remained at Carrington to train and recover. News comes after Rashford went to a nightclub in Belfast on Thursday night.? pic.twitter.com/T8DqaHIK39 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 28, 2024

This is not the first time Rashford has got in trouble for a night out. Erik ten Hag slammed him for partying out after United were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City earlier in the season. The manager called it ‘unacceptable’ behaviour.

Despite being one of United’s standout performers last season, Rashford has struggled to replicate his form in the current campaign.

And incidents like these may further strain his relationship with the manager and the fans.