Marcus Rashford out of the squad to face Newport with suggestions of disciplinary action from ten Hag

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been omitted from the squad for their FA Cup match against Newport, as confirmed by the club in a statement.

The announcement clarified that Rashford is currently unwell and, therefore, unable to participate in the game.

The statement read (via The Sun):

“Marcus Rashford not well enough to be in the squad for Newport following illness; he has stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers.”

Buy Carabao Cup Final Tickets Here!

However, there are indications that this exclusion might be a disciplinary measure, fuelled by reports suggesting that the England striker missed Friday’s training session due to a night out at a nightclub in Belfast on Thursday.

According to The Sun, Rashford was in Northern Ireland as part of a club-approved day off on Wednesday. Subsequently, he was spotted at Thompsons on Thursday and flew back home via a private jet the following morning.

More Stories / Latest News
David de Gea moves closer to return after talks with surprise club
Video: Virgil van Dijk headed goal followed by stunning Norwich strike in entertaining FA Cup tie
Jurgen Klopp came close to quitting Liverpool midway last season but was convinced by wife Ulla to stay on

This is not the first time Rashford has got in trouble for a night out. Erik ten Hag slammed him for partying out after United were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City earlier in the season. The manager called it ‘unacceptable’ behaviour.

Despite being one of United’s standout performers last season, Rashford has struggled to replicate his form in the current campaign.

And incidents like these may further strain his relationship with the manager and the fans.

More Stories Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.