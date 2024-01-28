Howe admits Newcastle forward is leaving the club before February 1st

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that there is some doubt over the future of Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguay international has been strongly linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia in recent days, and it looks likely that we’ll be seeing the last of him at St James’ Park.

Almiron missed Newcastle’s most recent game and although Howe insists that was due to illness, he also suggested that there’s a chance the player would leave before the end of January.

When asked about the situation in his press conference, Howe said: “He was ill, genuinely ill. Future? I want him to stay.

“It’s difficult. I’m not in hourly contact with what’s going on, there’s a possibility someone could leave. That hasn’t changed.”

Almiron has been a great servant to NUFC and will no doubt be missed if he does move on this winter, though it may be a necessity due to Financial Fair Play issues.