“Non existent” – 24-year-old Leeds man blasted for his Plymouth performance

Leeds United will be left feeling frustrated after being held to a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle but Daniel Farke’s side at least get a second chance to go through.

The German coach made six changes to his side for the match and it slightly backfired as he would not have wanted to play another match.

One decision Farke made was to play Joel Piroe in front of Georginio Rutter ahead of Patrick Bamford. However, someone was not impressed with the forward’s performance.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds post-match, Aidy White believes the 24-year-old attacker went “missing” for most of the game.

The former Leeds star said about Piroe: “He had a good chance actually towards the end to get it 2-1, made a good contact but couldn’t quite get it into the corner. For me, he was a little bit missing and didn’t have a huge effect on the game.

“People seem to comment he goes drifting but then has his moments, but today he drifted a little bit but I didn’t see much spark. A little bit disappointing to see.”