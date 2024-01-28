Tottenham attacker suffers hamstring injury in yet another setback

Tottenham Hotspur have been quite unfortunate this season due to an injury crisis, with the club struggling to find respite.

A ridiculous total of 21 players from Ange Postecoglou’s side have been victims of injuries at some point this season, including notable names such as James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Giovanio Lo Celso, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur, and more.

While several players have successfully recovered from their injuries, only five players, including Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso, are currently sidelined.

However, Spurs has encountered yet another setback, as their youngster, Jamie Donley from the club’s U21 side, is facing a hamstring issue, as reported by Football London.

This isn’t the first time a Tottenham player has been sidelined due to a hamstring problem; it has become a recurring theme. Players like Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Ben Davies have all been recently affected by similar injuries.

Despite considerable loan interest during the January transfer window, the 19-year-old emerging talent, Donley, was retained by Postecoglou at the club.

The English youngster has been in fine form, contributing significantly with four goals and nine assists in just nine appearances for Tottenham U21 in the Premier League 2 this season.