Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Atalanta midfielder Ederson and they will face competition from Juventus for his signature.

According to a report from Napoli Magazine, the North London outfit have targeted the 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder and they could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

He has established himself as a key player for the Italian club and his performances have been quite impressive in recent months.

The 24-year-old is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He will add creativity and control in the middle of the park for Tottenham and they could certainly use someone with his skill set.

Ederson has picked up six goals and an assist across all competitions this season and the opportunity to move to Tottenham could be an attractive one for him. Playing regularly in the Premier League will help him improve and he could look to compete for trophies with the London club.

The Brazilian has a contract with Atalanta until the summer of 2026 and the Italian outfit could demand as substantial amount of money for him in the summer.

Tottenham could lose Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the coming months, and the Brazilian would be the ideal replacement for the Denmark international. Although Hojbjerg is more defensive minded, Ederson could fill the void left by him with his versatility.

It will be interesting to see if the North London club can beat the competition from European heavyweights Juventus and sign the player.