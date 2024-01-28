Blow for Tottenham as rivals reach surprise €30million agreement over attacker transfer

Tottenham have reportedly been dealt a blow in their recent transfer pursuit of Club Brugge star Antonio Nusa, who may be on his way to Brentford instead.

Fabrizio Romano previously told CaughtOffside about Spurs trying to sign Nusa, who has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe in recent times.

Now, however, Romano has posted below on X to confirm that Brentford and Brugge have reached an agreement over a €30m deal for Nusa to join the Bees in the summer, remaining with the Belgian side until the end of the season.

See below for the full details from Romano as he provides an update on the Norway international’s situation…

Nusa looks a smart signing by Brentford if they do indeed pull it off, though it’s worth noting that Romano has not yet given this his trademark ‘here we go’, so there may still be time for one or two twists and turns to this story.

This looks like a blow for Tottenham, however, who would’ve done well to recruit this fine young player.

  1. I told everyone this wouldn’t happening getting beat by Brentford hahahaha but does prove he’s got wrong mentally but on other hand we have ruined a good few young players careers over the years

