Tottenham have reportedly been dealt a blow in their recent transfer pursuit of Club Brugge star Antonio Nusa, who may be on his way to Brentford instead.

Fabrizio Romano previously told CaughtOffside about Spurs trying to sign Nusa, who has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe in recent times.

Now, however, Romano has posted below on X to confirm that Brentford and Brugge have reached an agreement over a €30m deal for Nusa to join the Bees in the summer, remaining with the Belgian side until the end of the season.

See below for the full details from Romano as he provides an update on the Norway international’s situation…

??? BREAKING: Brentford have just reached an agreement with Club Brugge to sign Antonio Nusa. Deal in place for fee in excess of €30m package. Green light ready also on player side, he’s staying at Brugge until June then join Brentford in June. Time for formal steps now. pic.twitter.com/lHGUBZYRI8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2024

Nusa looks a smart signing by Brentford if they do indeed pull it off, though it’s worth noting that Romano has not yet given this his trademark ‘here we go’, so there may still be time for one or two twists and turns to this story.

This looks like a blow for Tottenham, however, who would’ve done well to recruit this fine young player.