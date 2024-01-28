Tottenham have been linked with Atalanta’s Brazilian midfielder Ederson, but Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that they would first need to find a solution with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Spurs would surely do well to make changes in midfield this January, with someone like Ederson likely to be an upgrade on Hojbjerg in the middle of the park, with the Denmark international not really having the desired impact since he joined the club.

We’ve seen Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin join Tottenham this January, and that follows a good summer when they brought in the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, so it could be that they’re now in a situation where they have to be a bit more careful with their spending.

It’s been a quieter January than some would have expected, with Financial Fair Play perhaps scaring clubs a little, so Spurs will want to avoid over-spending and ending up with points deducted like Everton.

It makes sense, therefore, that Romano is now not that optimistic about THFC signing someone like Ederson unless they find a buyer for Hojbjerg.

“I don’t think it will be easy to go for this level of player (Ederson). So, Tottenham must find a solution for Hojbjerg and other players; in that case, they can sign an important midfielder. Otherwise, they can look for an opportunity, but it’s not guaranteed,” Romano told Give Me Sport.