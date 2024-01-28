Video: Antony puts United in front with composed finish after Luke Shaw hits the post

Manchester United have restored their lead against Newport County thanks to a tap-in from Antony.

The Brazilian will be hoping that his strike will help save his side’s blushes after they squandered a two-goal lead against the League Two side.

After Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo gave United a two-goal advantage, Newport pulled back level with goals on either side of the break.

Despite frequent possession in the attacking third, Erik ten Hag’s side struggled to make it count until Luke Shaw’s shot bounced off the post into Antony’s path with the Brazilian dispatching into the empty net.