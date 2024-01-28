Video: Bruno Fernandes fires Manchester United in front before Kobbie Mainoo doubles the lead

The Manchester United captain has given his side the lead against Newport County in their fourth-round FA Cup clash.

The Red Devils travelled to the League Two side seeking a victory to secure progression to the next round of the only competition they are likely to win.

With the club completely out of Europe and 16 points adrift of the Premier League leaders, Erik ten Hag will not take this competition lightly as he has shown with his team selection.

They got off to a flying start on Saturday afternoon when captain Bruno Fernandes fired them in front from just inside the box.

Kobbie Mainoo then doubled his side’s lead just minutes later, sweeping the ball into the bottom corner.