Video: Conor Bradley caps off sensational performance with brilliant assist for Liverpool goal

Liverpool are through to the fifth-round of the FA Cup after beating Championship side Norwich 5-2 at Anfield.

Goals from Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez, with a Ben Gibson strike in between, gave the Reds a 2-1 lead going into the halftime break.

Diogo Jota would make that 3-1 early in the second half before Virgil van Dijk produced a wonderful header from a corner to make it 4-1 to Liverpool as Borja Sainz pulled one back with a stunning strike.

Buy Carabao Cup Final Tickets Here!

The game would finish 5-2 with a goal from Ryan Gravenberch capping off a brilliant performance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, the assist from Conor Bradley made it, which was the highlight of an exceptional performance from the young right-back.

Ryan Gravenberch gets in on the act following a top cross from Conor Bradley ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/fEltwc4XH8 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 28, 2024