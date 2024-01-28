Video: Disgusting scenes! Wolves fans chant ‘let him die’ as bloodied West Brom fan is escorted away by the police

Shocking scenes unfolded earlier today during the Black Country derby clash between West Brom and Wolves.

The highly anticipated match, the first Black Country derby since 2011, took an unfortunate turn, overshadowed by ugly scenes in the stands following Matheus Cunha’s goal, putting Wolves 2-0 ahead at The Hawthorns.

The focal point of the disturbance was a significant clash between supporters in the West Stand, where it is believed that several Wolves fans were watching the game among the home supporters.

The police had to intervene and used batons to address the unruly behaviour.

Emergency services worked promptly to remove troublemakers and attend to the injured. Disturbingly, one West Brom fan, with his face covered in blood from an apparent head wound, was led away by police for medical attention. While the supporter was being escorted away, Wolves fans were heard chanting “let him die”.

Warning: The following clip may be distressing