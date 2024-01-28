Video: “It’s getting really nasty” – FA Cup derby tie suspended as violent scenes occur between fans and police in stands

West Bromwich Albion’s FA Cup tie with Wolves has been suspended on Sunday afternoon after fighting commenced in the stands between fans and the police.

The match was stopped just before the 80th minute with the Premier League club 2-0 up but its resumption is uncertain as the players have been taken off of the pitch.

This clash was one of the ties of the round as it was the first Black Country derby since 2011 but it has now been overshadowed by these disgraceful scenes.

Fans are reportedly hurt inside the stadium as police continue to try and get the situation under control.

ITV commentator Sam Matterface said during the broadcast about the events: “Derby day passion is great, derby day intensity is great but this sort of overspill is not acceptable in any sense. It’s getting really nasty.”