Video: Jurgen Klopp got visibly emotional during the pre-game rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone against Norwich

Liverpool FC
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp looked visibly emotional during the pre-game rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone earlier today.

It was the Reds’ first game since Klopp’s shock announcement about leaving the club at the end of the season.

And Liverpool fans made sure to try and convince him to change his mind with their fantastic support against Norwich as Liverpool thrashed them 5-2 to advance to the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Despite Klopp’s familiarity with hearing the anthem before every home game, this particular rendition carried a different emotional weight given the circumstances.

The moving atmosphere at Anfield seemed to impact Klopp deeply, as he sat on the bench, visibly teary-eyed.

Watch Klopp’s emotional moment below:

