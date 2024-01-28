Video: Lethal Diogo Jota finish gives Liverpool comfortable lead in FA Cup clash

Liverpool have a comfortable two-goal lead in their FA Cup clash with Norwich City courtesy of a brilliant Diogo Jota finish.

The Reds took the lead in the tie after 16 minutes when Curtis Jones headed in a James McConnell pass.

That lead would be cancelled out six minutes later as Ben Gibson stunned Anfield by heading in a corner for Norwich. Nunez would finish off a lovely team move with a brilliant goal shortly after, giving Liverpool a 2-1 lead at the break.

Diogo Jota has now scored a third for the Premier League club, smashing the ball into the Norwich net in the 53rd minute of the match.