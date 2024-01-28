Video: Newport County stun Manchester United with incredible equaliser

The League Two side have incredibly drawn level with Manchester United after an early second-half goal from Will Evans.

Many expected the Red Devils to cruise to a routine victory against Newport County and it looked like they would do just that after they scored two goals inside the opening 13 minutes.

But the home side kept fighting back and after Bryn Morris’ deflected volley found its way into the bottom corner it was game on.

Newport started the second half like they finished the first, catching the Premier League side by surprise with Evans poking a pinpoint cross home.