Video: Rasmus Hojlund seals 4-2 win after shaky FA Cup clash

The 20-year-old grabbed Manchester United’s fourth and final goal of the night as they secured progression into the next round of the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag will be breathing a sigh of relief at full-time after his side saved their blushes thanks to late goals from Antony and Rasmus Hojlund.

With the Red Devils leading 3-2 during extra time and Newport County flooding men forward, there was unease from the away supporters as they watched the seconds tick down.

But their anxiety was short-lived as Hojlund capitalised on a scramble in the box and poked home to seal the win.