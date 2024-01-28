Video: Rasmus Hojlund seals 4-2 win after shaky FA Cup clash

The 20-year-old grabbed Manchester United’s fourth and final goal of the night as they secured progression into the next round of the FA Cup.
Erik ten Hag will be breathing a sigh of relief at full-time after his side saved their blushes thanks to late goals from Antony and Rasmus Hojlund.
With the Red Devils leading 3-2 during extra time and Newport County flooding men forward, there was unease from the away supporters as they watched the seconds tick down.
But their anxiety was short-lived as Hojlund capitalised on a scramble in the box and poked home to seal the win.
A first #EmiratesFACup goal for Rasmus Højlund 🇩🇰
It may have looked an easy finish, but @ManUtd‘s man has done well there 👏#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/zZyXQdSOyn
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 28, 2024