Video: Virgil van Dijk headed goal followed by stunning Norwich strike in entertaining FA Cup tie

Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Norwich at Anfield is turning out to be a very entertaining affair as it is currently 4-2.

Goals from Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez, with a Ben Gibson strike in between, gave the Reds a 2-1 lead going into the halftime break.

See Jurgen Klopp before he leaves – Buy Liverpool vs Chelsea Tickets Here!

Diogo Jota would make that 3-1 early in the second half but the score is now 4-2 after two brilliant goals.

Virgil van Dijk produced a wonderful header from a corner to make it 4-1 to Liverpool before Borja Sainz pulled one back with a stunning strike.

Both goals can be seen below.