Video: Virgil van Dijk headed goal followed by stunning Norwich strike in entertaining FA Cup tie

Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Norwich at Anfield is turning out to be a very entertaining affair as it is currently 4-2.
Goals from Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez, with a Ben Gibson strike in between, gave the Reds a 2-1 lead going into the halftime break.
Diogo Jota would make that 3-1 early in the second half but the score is now 4-2 after two brilliant goals.
Virgil van Dijk produced a wonderful header from a corner to make it 4-1 to Liverpool before Borja Sainz pulled one back with a stunning strike.
Both goals can be seen below.
Leading by example ?
A bullet header from Virgil van Dijk for @LFC#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/G1HaahICui
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 28, 2024
A scorcher from Borja Sainz for @NorwichCityFC ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/N4qcV1Jfds
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 28, 2024