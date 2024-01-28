Video: Virgil van Dijk headed goal followed by stunning Norwich strike in entertaining FA Cup tie

Liverpool FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Norwich at Anfield is turning out to be a very entertaining affair as it is currently 4-2. 

Goals from Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez, with a Ben Gibson strike in between, gave the Reds a 2-1 lead going into the halftime break.

See Jurgen Klopp before he leaves – Buy Liverpool vs Chelsea Tickets Here!

Diogo Jota would make that 3-1 early in the second half but the score is now 4-2 after two brilliant goals.

Virgil van Dijk produced a wonderful header from a corner to make it 4-1 to Liverpool before Borja Sainz pulled one back with a stunning strike.

Both goals can be seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp came close to quitting Liverpool midway last season but was convinced by wife Ulla to stay on
‘It’s always a compliment’ – Kieran Trippier opens up on Bayern move
Video: Lethal Diogo Jota finish gives Liverpool comfortable lead in FA Cup clash
More Stories Borja Sainz Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.