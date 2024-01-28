West Ham dealt blow to hopes of signing forward after rejected bid

Sunderland has rejected a bid from an Italian club for winger and West Ham target Jack Clarke as he is reportedly not for sale.

The Hammers have been keen to add some reinforcements to the squad this January window as they try to cope with the congested fixture list.

Currently sixth in the Premier League table, David Moyes’ side also qualified for the next round of the Europa League after finishing at the top of their group.

This has added an extra strain on the squad as they have already suffered a series of injury blows to Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen.

In order to help them finish this season on the front foot, they have signed Kalvin Phillips on a loan deal from Manchester City but were also eyeing up Sunderland star Clarke.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Championship club rejected a €16 million bid from a Serie A side for the player as they consider him ‘not for sale’ until the summer transfer window.