West Ham fan favourite admits he is assessing options to leave

West Ham United midfielder Tomás Soucek has admitted he sitting with the idea of leaving the London club in the future to play in another country.

The Czech star has been with West Ham since 2020 and has grown to become a fan favourite amongst the London Stadium faithful.

The midfielder has played a big part in the Hammers’ recent growth but the 28-year-old has been speaking on the V Repre podcast about his future, relayed by Infotbal in the Czech Republic.

Soucek was linked with a move to Inter Milan last summer and the West Ham star has admitted that it is a club that he would like to join. The midfielder has said that he is assessing his future but he is also happy to stay in East London for a long time.

“Already last summer I received an offer directly from Saudi Arabia. But I immediately gave her away, it’s not my cup of coffee,” Soucek said.

“A lot of people told me that he was knocking on the head, why. But it’s not for me. Neither America nor China. I would rather return to the Czech league, where I would live with my family and friends. And if it was Slavia that raised me, that would be a plus.

“It’s true that sometimes I think about it – to try the Italian, German or Spanish leagues, for example. It would be more interesting than being in England all my life.

“But I’m also tempted to be in one team for several years, it’s the Premier League and a big team.”