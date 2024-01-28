West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

A report from Football Insider claims that London rivals Fulham are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old defender as well and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his signature before the window closes.

Chelsea are prepared to let the player leave in the final days of the January window and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for West Ham or Fulham.

Initially, Chelsea were hoping to sell the player permanently this month but they are now prepared to sanction loan departure as well.

Chalobah has not had ample game time at Stamford Bridge this season and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. A move away from Chelsea would be ideal for him this month and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

West Ham could certainly use a versatile defender like him. They have been vulnerable defensively this season and Chalobah will help them tighten up at the back.

The 24-year-old is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a right back. Regular football at West Ham during the second half of the season will be a tempting proposition for the player. He would get to compete in Europe with them.

If he manages to impress at West Ham in the coming months, the Hammers might look to sign him permanently at the end of the season.