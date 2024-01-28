West Ham planning another loan deal for £40m Premier League ace

West Ham United are reportedly making a loan move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah one of their priorities for the end of the January transfer window.

The Hammers recently completed the smart loan signing of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, and a deal for Chalobah would be another way to significantly strengthen David Moyes’ squad for the second half of the season.

Chalobah has also been linked with a range of other clubs in recent times, such as Nottingham Forest and Tottenham in the Premier League, and the likes of Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Roma from abroad.

Chelsea would probably rather not sell to a Premier League rival, but it could be that Chalobah himself would prefer to stay in England.

If he does, then West Ham look like a club on the up who could represent a good destination for him.

