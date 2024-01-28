West Ham playmaker agrees deal to leave the club

West Ham United playmaker Pablo Fornals has reportedly come closer to agreeing a transfer to Real Betis.

The Spaniard, who is no longer first choice in David Moyes’ squad, has been linked several times with a move back to La Liga, both last summer and this January.

According to latest reports, it seems Fornals’ move away is finally closer to being finalised after he reached an agreement on personal terms to move to Betis.

It surely makes sense for the Hammers to offload Fornals now, and it seems things are now not too far away from being finalised.

Talks remain ongoing between West Ham and Betis to get this done before Deadline Day.

